The more you fall, the stronger you get up. That maxim was repeated a thousand times by Ona Carbonell, until she became a true swimming legend and equaled Gemma Mengual’s number of medals at the Budapest World Cup. And that phrase is also perfectly applicable to Andrés Alcántara Prieto, Andresito (Córdoba, 30 years old). His goal with six tenths remaining to go has given Jimbee Cartagena a pass to the semifinal and in the process has helped him find his way out of his particular labyrinth of emotions, injuries and work in the shadows.
Andresito could not contain the tears of happiness last Thursday, when his target put the Jimbee in the top four after 17 years. That was a liberation for the Corbobé winger, who has lived a season of real nightmare because of the injuries. His crying images at the WiZink Center have a history of overcoming behind, with psychological help included, which well deserves to be reviewed now that it is already in the past.
Andresito’s season was being very discreet until last Thursday. It all started in early December. Until that moment, the Cordovan was the team leader and the top scorer, ahead of Solano, Marinovic and Waltinho. But what seemed like a simple discomfort in the muscular tissue, on December 8, after a call with the national team, was actually the beginning of a long tunnel that now concludes. The player then began a conservative treatment with the physical trainer: there were errors in the diagnosis, the situation began to get complicated and that ended with a micro-tear in the abductor, with successive relapses. It was affected down to the tendon.
On December 21, Andresito reappeared in the derby against ElPozo. It was a very special game for him and all parties (coaching staff, medical services and player) understood that the sensations were better. It was decided to force. But there was a relapse. 29 days off. In February he wanted to prove himself against O Parrulo. But he again noticed discomfort in the tendon, once in Ferrol. He made an “absolute rest” for another 35 days. In total, more than two months. Of all that downtime, about half was hard work of strength without touching the ball. Those acute moments affected him psychologically.
Wrapped up by everyone
Andresito was a rookie, because never before in his sports career had he suffered such a long muscle injury, if anything a sprain or blow to the knee. These sensations are “misleading”, recalls Jimbee’s physical trainer, Fernando ‘Tato’ Guerrero, because the same did not feel anything in training, with an adequate load, that they returned again on the floor. «He has always shown a lot of attitude and commitment. You deserve that joy. There were complications at the time of recovery and there he was supported by players and coaching staff, “says Guerrero. “I have worked a lot,” Andresito himself confessed on Thursday, in Onda Regional, without emphasizing the tough recovery process behind him.
Those who know the Cordovan speak of him as a “very mature” person, who left his home as an 18-year-old adolescent. In 2009 he was signed by Reale Cartagena de Fonseca. Without too much prominence, in May 2011 he began a five-year journey at Aspil Vidal. In Tudela he grew up, played four editions of the Spanish Cup, a semifinal of the Copa del Rey and became the first player of the club to wear the elastic of the Spanish team. She was in fact European champion in Slovenia. He even worked as a trainer at the grassroots.
The man from Cordoba takes over from David Marín in 2004
The goal six tenths from the end has left Andresito as the second player in the history of Cartagena futsal to get the team into the semifinals of the Spanish Cup. In this way, the Cordoba winger takes over from David Marín, the player who scored the final 6-7 in the historic quarter-final match between ElPozo and Polaris, in the 2004 edition in Santiago de Compostela. 17 years later, the Cordoba winger has replaced the current Zaragoza coach. Marín, who as a player was international, held the position of coach at the club and started as Tino Pérez’s assistant in the gigantic Polaris project. Andresito has thus made history in Cartagena futsal, with a double that has given the ticket to the semifinals. Jimbee is among the best teams in Spain and has done so thanks to one of his former players: Andresito had a brief stint in the city as a teenager, at the Reale Cartagena coached by Luis Fonseca. From there he flew to Aspil Vidal de Pato, to grow and make the final leap to ElPozo Murcia. At the age of 30, he has returned to Cartagena to make history.
.
#Andresito #finds
Leave a Reply