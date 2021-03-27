The more you fall, the stronger you get up. That maxim was repeated a thousand times by Ona Carbonell, until she became a true swimming legend and equaled Gemma Mengual’s number of medals at the Budapest World Cup. And that phrase is also perfectly applicable to Andrés Alcántara Prieto, Andresito (Córdoba, 30 years old). His goal with six tenths remaining to go has given Jimbee Cartagena a pass to the semifinal and in the process has helped him find his way out of his particular labyrinth of emotions, injuries and work in the shadows.

Andresito could not contain the tears of happiness last Thursday, when his target put the Jimbee in the top four after 17 years. That was a liberation for the Corbobé winger, who has lived a season of real nightmare because of the injuries. His crying images at the WiZink Center have a history of overcoming behind, with psychological help included, which well deserves to be reviewed now that it is already in the past.

Andresito’s season was being very discreet until last Thursday. It all started in early December. Until that moment, the Cordovan was the team leader and the top scorer, ahead of Solano, Marinovic and Waltinho. But what seemed like a simple discomfort in the muscular tissue, on December 8, after a call with the national team, was actually the beginning of a long tunnel that now concludes. The player then began a conservative treatment with the physical trainer: there were errors in the diagnosis, the situation began to get complicated and that ended with a micro-tear in the abductor, with successive relapses. It was affected down to the tendon.

On December 21, Andresito reappeared in the derby against ElPozo. It was a very special game for him and all parties (coaching staff, medical services and player) understood that the sensations were better. It was decided to force. But there was a relapse. 29 days off. In February he wanted to prove himself against O Parrulo. But he again noticed discomfort in the tendon, once in Ferrol. He made an “absolute rest” for another 35 days. In total, more than two months. Of all that downtime, about half was hard work of strength without touching the ball. Those acute moments affected him psychologically.

Wrapped up by everyone



Andresito was a rookie, because never before in his sports career had he suffered such a long muscle injury, if anything a sprain or blow to the knee. These sensations are “misleading”, recalls Jimbee’s physical trainer, Fernando ‘Tato’ Guerrero, because the same did not feel anything in training, with an adequate load, that they returned again on the floor. «He has always shown a lot of attitude and commitment. You deserve that joy. There were complications at the time of recovery and there he was supported by players and coaching staff, “says Guerrero. “I have worked a lot,” Andresito himself confessed on Thursday, in Onda Regional, without emphasizing the tough recovery process behind him.

Those who know the Cordovan speak of him as a “very mature” person, who left his home as an 18-year-old adolescent. In 2009 he was signed by Reale Cartagena de Fonseca. Without too much prominence, in May 2011 he began a five-year journey at Aspil Vidal. In Tudela he grew up, played four editions of the Spanish Cup, a semifinal of the Copa del Rey and became the first player of the club to wear the elastic of the Spanish team. She was in fact European champion in Slovenia. He even worked as a trainer at the grassroots.