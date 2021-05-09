Jimbee Cartagena-O Parrulo The Cordovan and the Brazilian each make a hat-trick to break the 0-0 of the first half and overwhelm the Ferrol team, already just of strength and overcome Waltinho celebrates one of his goals before O Parrulo, in the match played this Sunday. / Antonio Gil / AGM RUBÉN SERRANO Cartagena Sunday 9 May 2021, 16:07



Knock on the table at Jimbee Cartagena. Duda’s team links five consecutive days without losing and tightens the upper zone of the classification: it rises to second place tying on points (61) with Levante, which it surpasses by the particular golaverage, and shares the lead with Palma. The melon box momentarily overtakes ElP