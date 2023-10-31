Maria Fernanda, The woman who made headlines in several media outlets for her aggressive attitude against national actor Andrés Wiese finally broke her silence. Several neighbors came to her house on Alcanfores Avenue to make her voice heard in favor of pets. Given this situation, the woman used the television cameras to apologize publicly for the altercation she was involved in days ago.

What did the woman who physically and verbally attacked Andrés Wiese say?

After being approached by the cameras ‘Whoever sends’, María Fernanda indicated that she did not want to aggravate this situation, therefore, she chose to apologize for the case.

“I am very sorry for what happened, it should never have happened. I have a lot of respect for living beings, for animals and human beings. “Everyone has the right to live in peace and we are all equal,” held.

Will Andrés Wiese denounce his attacker?

Through Instagram, the popular ‘Nicolas de las Casas’ He left an extensive statement in which he showed his position against the neighbors’ sit-in at Miraflorina’s house. Furthermore, he pointed out that the woman will receive a complaint anyway.

“Please, in that building, there also live families who have nothing to do with what happened yesterday (Saturday) and are being unfairly affected by the actions of a neighbor. A complaint awaits that aggressor, but, please, respect for the other people who live there and are unrelated to this situation,” he said through Instagram.

Andrés Wiese said that he would give the address of anyone who threatens to poison dogs. Photo: Instagram screenshot

