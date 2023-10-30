The actor Andrew Wiese He broke his silence on social networks after the massive attendance at the ‘Gran Meatón’ after the public complaint he made against the woman who attacked him while he was walking with his dog Menta and called for calm for the residents of the area who they were harmed. The remembered Nicolás from ‘At the bottom there is room’ published a post through Instagram.

What did Andrés Wiese say on Instagram after being attacked in Miraflores?

Andrés Wiese shared an extensive message, but he focused on calming the people who arrived at his attacker’s home and avoiding harming third parties.

“Please, families also live in that building that have nothing to do with what happened yesterday (Saturday) and are being unfairly affected by the actions of a neighbor. A complaint awaits that aggressor, but, please, respect for the other people who live there and are unrelated to this situation,” he said via Instagram.

Photo: Instagram screenshot

What happened to Andrés Wiese?

Andrés Wiese revealed the face of the female who behaved aggressively from the beginning. He explained that her dog was sniffing the grass of the lady’s house, but she noticed and left immediately. The woman approached him with insults and even hit him.

