Andres Wiese and Janick Maceta find themselves in the spotlight after being photographed together at a restaurant. The images increased the rumors about a possible sentimental relationship between the actor and the well-known model.

The information was released by the program Amor y fuego by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, who days ago had already exposed some evidence that would corroborate the link that exists between the aforementioned public figures.

YOU CAN SEE Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese are captured in a restaurant by the cameras of Love and fire

What did Andres Wiese say?

On January 17, the two captures of a dinner that Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese would have had recently were presented. In them you can see the alleged couple entering a place while the famous interpreter grabbed the back of his companion.

However, after the note was issued, Wiese himself left an enigmatic message on his Instagram account. Will it be a hint for Rodrigo González?

“Silence is not always granted. Sometimes you just don’t want to argue with idiots.” , was the strong message left by the well-known artist on the aforementioned platform.

Andrés Wiese sends a strong message after being supported along with Janick Maceta. Photo: Instagram capture

YOU CAN SEE Brunella Horna on Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese: “Let’s hope it’s not a summer love”

Andres Wiese and Janick Maceta’s flirtations

Suspicions about a relationship between Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese arose the first week of January. As stated in a TikTok account, the actor and the former Miss Peru had been in contact through social networks for some time.

The platform shows the various likes and comments that both left in various Instagram photos, which would have evidenced a close friendship that would have become a love interest.

Brunella Horna excited by course romance between Andrés Wiese and Janick Maceta

After public figures have been supported by Amor y fuego leaving a restaurant, it has been confirmed that Andrés Wiese and Janick Maceta would have a more than friendly relationship.

During the program + Shows, Brunella Horna also commented on this possible new romance. “I think they make a nice couple, only time will tell. (…) Let’s hope they do well, that it’s not just a summer love, “he said.