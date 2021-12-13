Andrés Wiese is very excited because soon the series Junta de Neighbors will be released, in which he shares roles with renowned national and international figures, such as Cynthia Klitbo and Bárbara Torres. While waiting for the arrival of this production, the artist was encouraged to comment on the harsh criticism that new actors in Peru receive today, including Nicola Porcella.

The young performer, remembered for his role as Nicolás De las Casas, pointed out that anyone who wishes to venture into the world of acting has the freedom to do so. “We all have the right to learn and improve in pursuit of our dreams, it depends on each one. May all those who want to do the right things go well, “he said.

Andrés Wiesse and Andrea Luna will share the screen from December 13. Photo: Instagram / Neighborhood Board

Andrés Wiese was also asked about the possibility of Nicola Porcella being his replacement in the new season of Al fondo hay Sitio, but he avoided speaking directly by stating “that he has never seen him perform, so he prefers not to qualify.”

Nicola Porcella had already declared that she would like to play the role of Nicolás de las Casas. Photo: Nicola Porcella / Andrés Wiese / Instagram

Andrés Wiese talks about his role in the Board of Neighbors

On the other hand, Andrés Wiese revealed that in the series Meeting of Neighbors, which will be broadcast on América TV, his character will appear dressed as a woman.

“I had to record a couple of days totally characterized as a woman. Despite the complete waxing, wearing studs, false nails, false eyelashes, a bra, a miniskirt, panties, etc… as an actor I really enjoyed it and it allowed me to reconfirm that men have it much easier in various aspects ”, he explained.

Andrés Wiesse will be part of the new Pro TV series that will be broadcast in America. Photo: Board of Neighbors

Say hello to Erick Elera on his birthday

On the last December 9, Erick Elera celebrated his 38th birthday and Andrés Wiese greeted him with an emotional message on his social networks.

“Happy day my brother Erick Elera, you are a crack in life. Here I give you a couple of photos of our first trip together so you never forget; I love you ”, wrote the popular ‘Ricolás’.