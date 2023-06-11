Andres Wiese He traveled to Spain, the country from where he shared a broadcast to interact with his Instagram followers. In that LIVE, the popular “Nicolás de las Casas” is seen inside a car and in the company of a mysterious woman from the mother country, who made conversation with him. “When you tell me and I tell you, there is no trust. I love things, man, I really swear that…”, said the young woman, who was immediately interrupted by the peruvian artistwho cupped her face and kissed her.

After this affectionate action of Wiese, the young Spanish woman only managed to say: “Hey, people already know me, right?” Without a doubt, this has caused a stir among Internet users, who have speculated that the popular “Ricolás” already has a new relationship.

#Andrés #Wiese #KISSES #mysterious #Spanish #woman #relationship