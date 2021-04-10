Andrés Wiese is a fan of the Peruvian club Sports University. For this reason, he sent a message of support through social networks for his participation in the recent edition of the Libertadores Cup 2021.

This Friday, April 9, it was announced with which teams the cream box will compete in the group stage.

As announced, Universitario will face in Group A with Defensa y Justicia, Palmeiras, and the winner of Independiente del Valle vs Gremio.

In that sense, the remembered Nicolás de las Casas decided to comment on his Instagram stories. “It’s always going to be difficult for any team from Peru,” wrote the actor.

Likewise, he took the opportunity to leave a few words to Sporting Cristal, current champion of League 1 2020, who will also participate in this edition of the cup.

“We go with all University and good luck also to Sporting Cristal,” he added Wiese in your message attaching the fixture of the championship.

The actor dedicated a message to the club of his loves. Photo: capture / Instagram

Andrés Wiese in next TV series

Andrés Wiese is one of the best known actors in the country. His participation in the popular Peruvian soap opera Al fondo hay Sitio led him to popularity.

He will be part of the next production of América Televisión titled Neighborhood Board, which will see the light in a short time.

