Andrew Wiese He related a painful event that he experienced this morning in Miraflores. While she was walking her dog on Alcanfores Street, a woman who lived in the area came out to threaten the popular ‘Ricolás’ who could not walk her dog outside her house. Not only that, but he was violated and threatened to put poison on the grass so that his pet and that of other neighbors would be affected. Wiese decided to share the entire event through Instagram, which culminated in a complaint at the police station. We tell you all the details below.

What happened to Andrés Wiese and why did he make a public complaint?

Andrew He showed the face of the woman who appeared in a violent attitude from the beginning. He said that her dog was sniffing the lawn of the woman’s house, but that she noticed her and left immediately. The woman approached him with insults and even hit him.

“Mint (Andrés’ pet) was just sniffing a piece of the garden. People like this are a danger, take care of your pets. It’s okay if you don’t like dogs, but you don’t have the right to insult or hit them. “I am amazed at everything I am hearing while the Police arrive,” he wrote on Instagram.

Did Andrés Wiese denounce the woman in the video?

After the video showed the presence of members of the Miraflores SerenazgoAndrés Wiese proceeded to make the corresponding complaint about the jurisdiction of the municipality.

This newspaper accessed the report from the Miraflores Serenazgo, where it states that the woman responds to the name of Giulliana Alvarado Perea, who attacked the ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ actor with slaps and shoves. Wiese has not commented again on this case that left more than one person outraged.