Andres Velencoso Segura He is a renowned actor and model. He has worked both in film and television for many years, excelling in films such as ‘Fin de Jorge Torregosa’, ‘Summer Camp’, ‘100 metros’ or ‘Señor, give me patciencia’ together with prestigious colleagues such as Silvia Alonso, Eduardo Casanova or Rossy de Palma. Similarly, in television series such as ‘B&B’, ‘Edha’ -for Argentine Netflix-, ‘Velvet’ and his last appearance in the popular ‘Elite’ series for international Netflix. Also in international fashion campaigns with brands such as Chanel Allure Homme Sport, Jean Paul Gaultier, Loewe or Louis Vuitton.

At 42 years of age, he recognizes that he has always had a great passion, “since he was little.” It is about cars, something that “I have always been passionate about and have been very curious,” he tells this newspaper. «From a very young age I would put my father behind the wheel so he could teach me. In fact, I liked even parking. When I was 15-16 years old, I would take my mother’s car and try to park it, ”he stresses. As soon as he was 18 years old, »I got my driver’s license, the second time because although my father had taught me, I was too confident and they suspended me; and it was an immense freedom. Being able to go with the car from my town on the Costa Brava to another without needing public transport, “he says.

The first car he drove remembers that it was his mother’s Panda, with whom he only practiced. But once with the driver’s license in hand, an Opel Corsa. «And the first car that I bought was a BMW. It turned out that my father’s car, which was a 7 Series (in my family we have always been quite linked to BMW), I told him that we were selling it (it was already 30 years old) to give the entrance of a 5 Series turbodiesel. You piece car!», Highlights the actor, as well as recognizing that« all the first cars keep many unspeakable secrets, and as the word says, they do not confess ».

Although he does remember his first long trip. «It was to visit my grandparents, my father drove half the way, and I the other, to go to Jaén and Castilla-La Mancha. They were one of those first long trips that my father let me drive, although at times, which were very heavy trips. Now it would be much easier with the driving assistants of the new BMWs ”, he details. Since the standard equipment of your vehicle includes Head-Up Display, Driving Assistant, collision and pedestrian warning with city braking function, lane departure and lane departure warning, speed limit information, traffic alert crossed and rear collision, among others.

Currently, Velencoso drives a BMW M850i ​​xDrive Gran Coupé, “the best car I have ever driven, and by far,” he points out, while adding the X7. “They are the two models that I always tell people that fascinate me.” Of his BMW, which he keeps in a garage next to the family car, an X1, he defines it as “elegance, sportiness, luxury and great driving pleasure.” And it is no wonder since it equips a 4.4-liter V8 engine with a power of 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque, accompanied by a sound full of personality, amplified by the M Sport exhaust system.

This saloon “responds more than I expected when acquiring it, and more so by having the opportunity to test these cars on the circuit -when we go to Jarama once a year-, it shows that it is a car that responds and highlights its power and quality.” “I love the car I have, and of course electronically and by design,” he emphasizes.

The actor and model is one of those who prefers to drive, “unless I’m too tired during a trip, or if they come to pick me up.” And as a co-pilot? «It depends on whether I go with a person I trust, since I travel calmly; but if it is something more clueless, warning of the dangers. Although I also recognize that those who we go co-pilot sometimes we also invent the dangers», He says with a laugh. “But I know the tostón is that they are warning you of everything that happens, so I try to avoid it,” he adds.

Finally, Velencoso recognizes that a car says a lot about its owner: «In the end, your car is how you dress or how you present yourself; in my case, yes, I believe that with BMW I have chosen the car that represents me perfectly.