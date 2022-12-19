CDMX.- The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City confirmed this Monday afternoon the motive for a dispute over a property around the unfortunate case of the Tirado brothers, happened this weekend inside a building in the Roma neighborhood in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office.

The murder of Andrés and Jorge Tirado together with their uncle had to do with a fight with outsiders in relation to the ownership of the property where they were found dead.

This according to information provided by Ulises Lara, spokesman for the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, who added the aforementioned in relation to a complaint of dispossession received by the authority regarding the property where the fatalities were found.

During a certain time, the three men were deprived of their lives in the apartment where their bodies were found. A fourth person who was also missing was also found alive there.

This is Margarita María Ochoa, aunt of both young people and wife of their uncle, the third fatality in the multi-homicide, identified as José González.

The woman reported that she was deprived of liberty along with her husband, both of whom had their bank cards taken away by several people.

SSC presents detainees in Tirado case

In relation, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) already has the arrest of three people due to the controversy with their statements given at the time of the disappearance of the four people on December 18.

The capital’s Prosecutor’s Office revealed the identity of the three people.

