The poet and essayist Andrés Sánchez Robayna, Adoptive son of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria since 2006he has died on Tuesday at age 72, as confirmed by the City Council, who has lamented his death and transmitted his condolences in a statement.

The mayor, Carolina Darias, on behalf of the entire municipal corporation, has expressed her deep regret for the loss of Sánchez Robayna, prominent for its enormous poetic, essay and translator production.

The author, born in 1952 in Santa Brígida (Gran Canaria), was recognized with the National Translation Award (1982) For his version of the complete poetry of Salvador Espriu, as well as with the critics award for his poetic book The rock (1984).

It was also Founder of magazines of the size of LORDERRADOS (Barcelona, ​​1976) and Syntaxis (Tenerife, 1983-1993).

In addition, it was Professor of Spanish Literature at the University of La Lagunawhose rector, Francisco García, has affirmed that, with the death of Sánchez Robayna, “the figure of one of the most versatile intellectuals and the most international dimension of the Canary Islands disappears.”

“Poet, teacher, researcher, translator, mentor of creators, editor and teacher of philologists, leaves a trail of disciples who will honor their legacy in the orphanhood left by the great teachers,” Garcia points out in a statement.