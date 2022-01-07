Andrés Salcedo died, a legend of the sports story

This Friday the death of the renowned Colombian journalist was confirmed Andres Salcedo, admired, among many things, for his sports broadcasts.

Salcedo was born in Barranquilla in 1940. He began doing radio in Mompox. Very young he directed Radio Guatapurí, in Valledupar.

He was a presenter, reporter, writer, composer, presenter and Colombian sports narrator.

This Friday, Caracol Radio, in the 6 am program, confirmed the death of Salcedo, a legend of the sports story in Colombia.

