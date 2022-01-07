This Friday the death of the renowned Colombian journalist was confirmed Andres Salcedo, admired, among many things, for his sports broadcasts.

This Friday, Caracol Radio, in the program 6 AM Today through Today, directed by Gustavo Gómez, confirmed the death of Salcedo, at age 81. He was a legend of the sports story in Colombia. It was reported that Salcedo passed away in the early hours of Friday.

Goodbye to a legend

In 1970 Salcedo settled in Germany. There he became the official voice of Deutsche Welle and TransTel.

Andres Salcedo He was a Colombian presenter, reporter, writer, composer, presenter and sports narrator.

He was born in Barranquilla in 1940. He started doing radio in Mompox. Very young he directed Radio Guatapurí, in Valledupar.

After a stint in New York, where he applied to join the radio station Wado, he traveled to Spain at the end of the 1960s to expand his professional career. There he earned a reputation, worked at Radio Madrid and won the National Chronicle Award in 1969 for his work ‘The day no one died on the road’.

The voice of the Bundesliga

In 1970 his career took a special turn. He came to Germany to fill a vacancy and stayed there for 22 years, at the Deutsche Welle and TransTel companies, working as a broadcaster and translator.

But his great recognition would come with his stories of Bundesliga football and other sports tournaments. His voice, his narrative ability and his creativity to draw with words the events of the field in German soccer for Latin American spectators were part of his style.

He had a particular talent for creating nicknames for athletes. He was also one of the voices in Spanish of the entertainment program Telematch.

Back in the country, Salcedo worked for a time in Bogotá and then in Barranquilla. He spent his last years in the municipality of Puerto Colombia, Atlántico, where he died at dawn this Friday.

He was also a writer of novels such as The day football died. He was currently finishing editing his latest novel.

