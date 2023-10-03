‘Asu mare: the friends’ is one of the Peruvian films that was released in 2023 and belongs to the ‘Asu mare’ saga, a film whose main protagonist is Carlos Alcántara. Among the cast of all this cinematographic work we find the actor Andrés Salas, a figure who in recent years has become an important part of this industry in the country.

The actor, who played ‘Couli’ in this Peruvian saga, had an interview with a media outlet and ruled out making a sequel to Carlos Alcántara’s latest film, a production that features personalities such as Franco Cabrera, Emilram Cossio and Miguel Vergara. Keep reading this note to find out the details about the statements that Andrés Salas made about this feature film.

Andrés Salas rules out a sequel to ‘Asu Mare: The Friends’

According to the actor’s words in his interview with the media, the story of ‘Asu Mare: The Friends’ has come to an end. The film, which premiered on February 9 and then made its official debut on the Netflix streaming platform, narrates the adventures of the friends of the popular ‘Cachín’, which revolves around the inheritance that his friend ‘Poroto’ will have. ‘.

Likewise, this film has been highly questioned since its premiere, since Carlos Alcántara mentioned that there would be no more sequels and it would remain in ‘Asu mare 3’. That is why Andrés Salas commented that a new sequel to the last premiere is not in his hands. “If it comes, I will welcome it with open arms, if not I think it has already completed its cycle,” he said.

Franco Cabrera, Emilram Cossio and Andrés Salas are part of the cast of ‘Asu Mare: The Friends’. Photo: Netflix

What is ‘Asu Mare: Friends’ about?

The spin-off of the ‘Asu mare’ trilogy focuses on the story of the friends of ‘Cachín’, starring Carlos Alcántara. ‘Culi’ (Andrés Salas), ‘Lechuga’ (Franco Cabrera), ‘Bean’ (Emilram Cossío) and ‘Chato’ (Miguel Vergara) will have to put their culinary skills to the test to move their Asu mare restaurant forward. Likewise, they will have to overcome the difficult economic situation that each of them is experiencing and the appearance of new characters who will try to boycott their great dreams.