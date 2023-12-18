Andrés Salas is a peruvian actor which we have seen in different national film productions and is characterized by its characters that have caused more than one laugh. He was also part of the program 'Noche de paws', in which he shared roles with Carlos Vílchez, Óscar López Arias and Gonzalo Revoredo. Precisely, all of them met again in the interview space of the host of 'Mande qué mande' and the remembered artist from the 'Asu mare' films surprised with an imitation of José Peláez, presenter of 'The great chef: famous'.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did José Peláez leave 'The Great Chef'? Katia Palma replaces him

Did Andrés Salas imitate Peláez?

In the recent video published on Carlos Vílchez's channel, the remembered members of 'Noche de paws' were together to talk about various topics. At one point, Andrés Salas joked about wanting to leave the car in which they were recording the episode, but the comedian who plays 'Carlota' told him that he would let him leave if he does his imitation of the charismatic José Peláez. That was his fun interpretation.

“Carlitos Vílchez, I want you to tell me at station number 2, the station of our Carlos Vílchez, endearing character of this kitchen, what are you going to prepare for us with those succulent hands?” said the well-known actor while imitating the voice of the host of Latina and surprised his companions, who couldn't stop laughing at the similarity with the real character.

YOU CAN SEE:

Users react to imitation of Andrés Salas

Not only Carlos Vílchez, Gonzalo Revoredo and Óscar López Arias were shocked by the imitation of José Peláez made by Andrés Salas. On social networks, various users reacted positively, even asking that the actor be invited to 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and that he could easily replace the main presenter.

“I heard Peláez's voice and laughter”, “If Peláez doesn't want to continue, put Salas as host”, “They should invite him to the program”, “Ha, ha, ha, just the same”, were some messages from netizens on social networks about the video.

Users comment on Andrés Salas. Photo: TikTok screenshot

#Andrés #Salas #surprises #imitation #Peláez #users #demand #quotYou #invited #programquot