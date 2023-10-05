He didn’t forgive him anything. Magaly Medina took a luxurious getaway to Spain with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. The couple attended the birthday party Andrés Roca Rey. However, in the middle of the celebration, the Peruvian bullfighter caught the attention of all his guests due to a surprising gesture with the television host. Rock King took to the’Magpie‘ and threw her into a pool, which caused everyone present to laugh.

The television personality took the moment with a sense of humor and gave details of what happened in the latest edition of his program: “He shook my hand and told me ‘now we are even,’ because we got an ampay from him at the beginning of the year. So she had no better idea than to throw me into the pool with everything and clothes.”

What did Magaly Medina say about racist comments from Samahara Lobatón?

Magaly MedinaHe spoke out about the racist audios that Samahara Lobatón and Youna starred in when they were referring to the daughter they have in common.

“It seemed so distasteful to me. They are both totally immature and very toxic. They separated so as not to live in toxicity, but they are emotionally dependent on each other and they need anger and they do not stop telling each other the ‘green candle’. They already got used to it.” to that type of relationship that does so much harm to children (…). What harm does she do by calling Youna like that, she chose him as the father of her daughter. This is a conversation of ignorant people,” Medina emphasized.

What did Milett Figueroa respond to Magaly Medina?

Milett Figueroawas in the programAngel de Britoand responded to the tough questions of the Argentine presenter. In the conversation they also mentionedMagaly Medina.

“It shows that he loves me a lot. He dedicates the entire program to me,” Milett said about the ‘Magpie’ questions. “Why make things up, one also has to defend oneself. “I have already stayed silent many times and I don’t plan to do it again.”

What did Gabriela Serpa say to Magaly Medina about her husband?

‘Gaby’ Serpa did not remain silent after Magaly Medina made fun of the age difference she has with her boyfriend and quickly ‘squared’ the ‘Queen of the Ampays’. “Magaly, don’t say too much, because you have been with your husband for 10 years (…) For love there is no age,” she replied.Gabriela Serpa. Immediately, Magaly Medina noted that she is only 9 years older than her husband.

Did Magaly Medina fight with her production team?

Magaly MedinaShe seemed very annoyed with the production team of her program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ last Wednesday, September 27. It all started when she requested that some images of the soccer player of Danish origin who became a Peruvian national be shown.Oliver Stone. At that time, they showed him some screenshots of the conflict between Samahara Lobatón and Youna. “My God! I’m asking for the newspapers, for the athlete’s note. Don’t they have it? What do we do? Don’t we make a program? Am I talking like a crazy woman? (…) I’m a professional and I have to move forward,” held thepresenter.

“There are internal issues of the program that I cannot air publicly, because it would be terrible to do so, but we are in the middle of a reorganization that is costing me all this,” commented theTV host.After that, they placed the correct images on Magaly and she warned that she was going to leave the set because of these errors.

Why won’t Magaly Medina leave an inheritance to her only son?

The popular ‘Urraca’ stated that her 38-year-old son decided to leave the country to avoid the harassment he received here for being the son of Magaly Medina. “A while ago he decided to go live abroad. I love that my son is away,” the redhead declared.

On the other hand, he assured that he will not leave him an inheritance because “he has his education and each one takes care of his education. (…) He already has his future assured.”

Who is Gianmarco Mendoza, Magaly Medina’s only son?

Magaly Medina has an only son, Gianmarco Mendoza, who was born as a result of her relationship with Marco Mendoza, with whom she was married for two years.

“I had to work to send for milk and diapers, over time my ex-husband understood and sent for the expenses, but fundamentally, my son was my responsibility all my life,” said the ‘Magpie’.

