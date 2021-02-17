The second cycle of Julio César Falcioni started with a deep disappointment. Not only because of the defeat against Lanús in the Libertadores de América; Also, because of the opaque performance. It is true that it was the first game and the reinforcements (Juan Manuel Insaurralde and Nicolás Blandi) had not yet debuted, but the level was discouraging. And to top it off there are two players who want to leave: Andrés Roa and Jonathan Menéndez.

The Colombian is in the Student and Hurricane plans. And although he was concentrated he was disaffected because he accused “throat pain”. Under that juncture, he was subjected to a PCR to detect if he had been infected with Covid-19. The result was negative. Now, if Roa had signed the roster, according to current regulations, he could not have played for another team during the Professional League Cup. And in Avellaneda they suspect that the player did not want to risk. The medical report, however, reported a “pharyngitis”.

Independiente finished paying for Roa’s pass on December 30. He turned 450 thousand dollars to Deportivo Cali and kept 80 percent of the token. Invested $ 1,650,000 and he is not willing to loan it.

Just yesterday. In September, Menéndez signed an extension to his contract. Now he wants to go back to Córdoba.

Menendez is in the same situation. Talleres wants the player to return to Córdoba. Falcioni spoke about the issue and told the reasons for the decision he made on the day of the match: remove it from the concentrate list.

“Jonathan has the odd proposal and I told him that he is not going to go on loan, as none of the players in that condition will go. On loan no. I told him that he was only going to leave if the club he was interested in put up the money that Independiente wanted. He was until Monday at noon talking and thinking things that did not make him get into the game. And it seemed the most correct thing to leave it out. Not for him to negotiate, but yes because he was very aware of what could happen. I want him to stay and I told him, ”said the coach.

Menéndez spoke with Andrés Fassi, president of Talleres, where he played in the former Primera B Nacional and was promoted to Primera. He played nine games in the Super League and was transferred to Independiente for $ 3 million. The leaders of the Avellaneda club want to recover some of that money and will not accept a loan either.