



The idyll of Seville FC With Europe it has been so dilated, that it has given multiple prints that have been recorded in the collective imaginary of Sevillism and football in general. However, if you had to choose one of the most iconic moments of the whitish complex in the Europa League, it would undoubtedly be the Andrés Palop goal In Ukraine.

It ran on March 15, 2007 when Sevilla de Juande Ramos I lost in Donetsk the tie in the return of the round of 16 before the Shakhtar. The Hispanic team fell 2-1 and was eliminated in the 94th minute. In a desperate attempt to tie the duel, all Sevillist players (including the goalkeeper) rose to finish off a corner thrown by Dani upside down. It was then when Palop became a striker for a moment and the ball headed to the bottom of the network.

A deed that led to Seville to play the extension, in which Chevanton He scored the third goal that classified the team for the next round. Tottenham and Osasuna They were his following rivals, but it is already known that when the whitish complex exceeds some eighth European final, there is no one to stop him. In this way, the Hispanics got into their second final of the UEFA Cup And they imposed on Espanyol In the penalty shootout. Tanda in which, by the way, Palop was again the protagonist for his decisive stops.

This Saturday, 18 years of that goal from the Valencian and UEFA have not wanted to miss the opportunity to remember the ephemeris in social networks. In addition, one’s own Seville FC He wanted to have a gesture with his former player with an illustration of the moment in which the leather nods, accompanying it with the text: “We remember it as if it were yesterday, Palop.”









Now, the Seville FC He is facing the opportunity to return next year to a European competition. This Sunday’s duel against Athletic Club became vital so that the whitish stay alive in the struggle for European classification positions. A sweet goal after two black seasons in LaLiga.