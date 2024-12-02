The ABC collaborator reflects on the draw of the red and white team at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
Draw of the Seville that knows little before Osasuna. García Pimienta’s men dominated the match against Vicente Moreno’s men, but the lack of success in front of goal has once again penalized the red and white team. Andrés Palop gives the keys to this tie that keeps Sevilla in the temperate zone of the table.
Report a bug
#Andrés #Palops #analysis #Sevilla #Osasuna #home #points #escaped
Leave a Reply