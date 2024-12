The former Sevilla goalkeeper shares his vision of the match with the readers of Orgullo de Nervión

12/14/2024



Updated at 9:42 p.m.





He Seville This Saturday he faced the Celtic on the 17th day of LaLiga EA Sports. The former goalkeeper of the Nervión team, Andrés Palop, shares his vision of the match with the readers of Orgullo de Nervión.