03/01/2025



Updated at 8:01 p.m.





He Seville FC Xavi García Pimienta visited the Ray Vallecano On the 26th of LaLiga EA Sports in a clash that ended in tables (1-1). Ratiu advanced the locals with a goal from outside the area but shortly after Lukebakio was able to rescue a point for Sevilla FC with another genius of the Belgian. Nyland was the MVP of the game with its stops. On these lines, you can see the detailed analysis of the party carried out by the Sevilla exporter Andrés Palop For all ABC readers in Seville and nervión pride.