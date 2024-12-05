King’s Cup
The former goalkeeper of the Nervión club shares his vision of the match with the readers of Orgullo de Nervión
Sevilla faced Olot this Thursday in the second round of the Copa del Rey. The team led by García Pimienta managed to defeat the Second Federation team with goals from Montiel, Juanlu and Iheanacho, not without effort. Andrés Palop shares with the readers of Orgullo de Nervión his vision of the match played by the Sevillistas.
