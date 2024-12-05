12/05/2024



Updated at 11:58 p.m.





Sevilla faced Olot this Thursday in the second round of the Copa del Rey. The team led by García Pimienta managed to defeat the Second Federation team with goals from Montiel, Juanlu and Iheanacho, not without effort. Andrés Palop shares with the readers of Orgullo de Nervión his vision of the match played by the Sevillistas.