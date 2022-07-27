He wants to break through, write his own story and continue leaving Colombian baseball on high. It seems that the path has already been opened by other greats of our hot ball, but to reach the Big leagues It takes, in addition to talent, discipline and perseverance. Cast, Andres Felipe Noriega Palacio it is clear.

His love for this sport was born when he was 3 years old. He comes from a Barranquilla family to which he baseball oozes out of his pores.

“I started playing in all positions, but it was only until I was 14 years old that I started leaning much more towards the catcher Position, which is the one I currently play”, he said in dialogue with TIME.



The baseball player saw his dream of representing the country come true at the age of 15, when he wore the colors of the Colombia national team in Japan, in 2016.

“It was a new experience, which I would really repeat. My great love for baseball increased more, I began to feel that this was my thing, ”she expressed.

With Dodgers, at 16

But it was in 2017 when he became known internationally. Andrés Felipe, at the age of 16, signed with The Los Angeles Dodgers.

“At that time I had several interested teams and together with my representative and my family we decided that this was a great team for my growth as baseball player”, he assured.

There he managed to play seven games. “It was a new experience, a very different baseball, a little stronger, because they are closer to reaching the Major Leagues, therefore, they are fighting more for their place in the team,” he recalled.

In 2021 he played double A and triple A and that same year he traveled to Mazatlan (Mexico) to represent Colombia in the Caribbean Series.

trying my luck

Boston Red Sox. It’s the team I dream of

Before starting the 2022 regular season of the MLB, the Dodgers released him. Within two weeks he signed with the Canaries of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the Independent American Association League.

“The Independent League It hadn’t started yet and they needed a catcher, they got my number and I said yes, I knew it was a good opportunity,” said Andrés Felipe.

The player did not doubt his destiny for a moment. He warmed up in spring training and started playing on May 13.

But along the way they appeared Staten Island Ferry Hawks, a professional baseball team based in the New York City borough of Staten Island. They are members of the North Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an ‘associate league’ of Major League Baseball.

The franchise was interested in the services of the Colombian, who did not hesitate to go and try his luck, along with his wife. Natascha Salas Giraldo, also barranquilla.

The 2022 season will have 100 games and the champion pennant will go to the best.

The 21-year-old from Barranquilla wants to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots in the Big Top. His dream has a name. “Boston Red Sox. It’s the team I dream of playing for one day.” recognized.

Alligators and Cowboys

Noriega Palacio also had the opportunity to show his talent in Colombian Professional Baseball. In the national rental he played for Barranquilla Caimansin 2019 and 2020, and for Cowboys of Montería, in 2021.

“It was a beautiful experience. I really learned a lot of things in Cowboys with Warioneth Puello, that helped me make better swings, to find the right time to hit; really thanks to him I had a breakthrough, ”she stated.

The catcher believes that the Colombian is “a league that despite the little support it has in the country, knows how to get ahead and helps the players a lot to continue preparing for their next year.”

“I feel that the support provided could be improved and also create more teams because many times there are players who can’t find a place to play,” he warned.

