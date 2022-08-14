Mourning in regional sports for the death of Andrés Noguera, a 26-year-old Murcian goalkeeper for CD Algar. The goalkeeper died this Sunday in a traffic accident with his motorcycle at the height of Albacete, leaving a deep pain in family, friends, relatives and in Murcian sport. Noguera was on vacation and tomorrow he planned to join the preseason with CD Algar. In July he had renewed for the 2022/23 season, rejecting offers from the Third Division.

“From the club we are dismayed, sad and sunk with the news. The club wants to express its condolences, its affection and its affection to all his family and loved ones, “wrote CD Algar in an official statement, which was followed by a cataract of messages from the Federation and other clubs in the Region, such as the Ephesus.

Noguera, a “humble and happy boy, was one of the architects of CD Algar’s historic season, which ended with their qualification for the Copa del Rey. The goalkeeper, recalled sports director Nacho Martínez, was “very excited” about this new football season. Before him he went through Alquerías, Muleño, Alcantarilla and Racing Murcia. He is awaiting the autopsy for the transfer of the body.