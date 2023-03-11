Friday, March 10, 2023, 3:32 p.m.



In the absence of the next step that the PSPV leadership decides to take, the continuity as a member of the general secretary until yesterday and still party spokesman, Andrés Navarro, is up in the air. So much so that, he has confessed this Friday, he does not rule out his move to the group of non-attached councilors and, therefore, his total break with the party for which he has been a militant for more than 40 years, the last six of them since the front line. “It is difficult to detach from the party that I have been defending in very hard times such as that of mayor Pedro Hernández Mateo (PP),” he recalled hurt. Even so, he acknowledged, “there really isn’t any legislature left. I have considered leaving the spokesperson, but I do not know if it is worth it at this point ».

What is certain is that as of this Friday the Torrevejense socialist group enters an unstable interim period. Andrés Navarro’s decision means, in practice, the fall of the entire local executive commission and, therefore, the urgency to establish a manager that can take the helm of the party for a maximum of 90 days, as established in the statutes. And the countdown to the elections this May is more pressing than ever.

In this, his first appearance after the announcement of his resignation last night, Navarro gave a detailed account of what happened inside the walls. He recalled that the calendar that the PSOE managed for the election of its candidates for the next municipal elections in all of Spain was the end of last year and that an exception was made with Torrevieja. So, he assured, he already presented his intention to return to being the head of the list of the socialists in the salt city, but “it was not taken into account.”

At all times, Navarro colored a fatal story in which he has been the main “nobody” having never received explanations from his own party, which he accused of operating “behind the back” of the entire Torrevejense militancy. “He is passing the general secretary and, not only me, also the local executive commission and the entire group,” he stressed.

Then Joaquín Martínez Campillo arrived. The first candidate proposed by the party apparatus, he ended up withdrawing from the electoral contest just five days later for “health reasons.” A cause that Navarro questioned. “Those problems are an easy way out without having to explain.” “It was an appointment, a quick resignation and a very quick recovery,” he recounted without providing further certainty.

Desperately, described Andrés Navarro, the party offered number one among a multitude of affiliates in the region and even, he said, the leader of Sueña Torrevieja, Pablo Samper. So until reaching the last bet of the PSPV, the independent Bárbara Soler. A designation that he described as “one-sided.” «The party statutes establish that the candidate is chosen by the Assembly except in exceptional and justified cases. Here there was no justification », she stressed.

And, although he denied having “any personal problem” and recognizing the validity of Bárbara Soler as a candidate, he questioned his attachment and love for the socialist project. “I think she is more linked to the Popular Party, especially her family, and she has also made her first steps,” she slipped. “I don’t know what criteria they had to choose her.”

To this day, he added, he has not even been able to hold a meeting with the new candidate. «I have made attempts to meet with her and the only answer I got was, no longer from her directly, but from the regional general secretary, who told me that he would meet with me on Monday, with her and with other people from the party in the region, without giving names, “he criticized. “It seems that she does not have much freedom either, that she has to be supervised,” she stressed.