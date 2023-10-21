Cream, egg and butter. Flour, sugar and gluten. Mingle. Shake. Bake. Cool. Serve. Andrés Morán (29 years old) was a master pastry chef who followed the rules of traditional pastry, an art that does not allow much negotiation: its ingredients and proportions have been written black on white for several centuries. If things are done as tradition dictates, dense textures, well-defined flavors and vibrant colors are achieved. Also sudden glucose spikes and a lot of guilty pleasure.

Andrés learned from the best. In Paco Torreblanca’s pastry shop, and later with Philippe, a French chef who had worked at the Ritz in Paris. If then they had asked him what could never be missing in a dessert, perhaps he would have said egg or cream, probably sugar. He would never have imagined that in a more or less unexpected twist of the script he would have to give up everything at once. But that was the non-negotiable condition to accept the position of master pastry chef at Sha Wellness Clinic, a temple of health and well-being that in 2023 has positioned itself as the best wellness clinic in the world.

Beet and endive salad. Jacobo Medrano

To get there you have to climb a hill, close to El Albir (Alicante). Upstairs, from a terrace that has been walked on by Naomi Campbell and Tamara Falcó, you can see the bay of Altea. In this temple all the ingredients of traditional baking are banned: there is no cream, sugar, dairy products or eggs and yet there are desserts. When Morán handed over his resume, which included a stay of several years in China, the chef told him: “Great career! “It’s not going to be of any use to you here.” The first thing he sensed was that his new position was closer to alchemy, even magic, than to gastronomy.

Morán, in his laboratory, works on a foam with apple juice, beet juice and soy lecithin. Jacobo Medrano

Therefore, more than a kitchen, a laboratory was set up. “The first thing that came out well for me was the pastry cream. I knew how to make it with egg, cream, sugar and starch, but I replaced everything with rice molasses based on agar-agar,” says Morán. He had to adapt his pastry creations to the Sha method, a nutrition scheme that combines the principles of the dish from Harvard University, the recommendations of the WHO and some nutritional habits of the so-called blue zones—Okinawa (Japan), Nuoro and Ogliastra ( Sardinia, Italy), Icaria (Greece), Nicoya Peninsula (Costa Rica) and Loma Linda (California, United States)—the five places in the world where people are believed to live the longest.

The method reduces the consumption of meat, eggs, dairy products, refined sugars and ultra-processed products, and recommends the consumption of seasonal and local foods, with an abundance of green leafy vegetables, plant-based proteins, whole grains, and low-glycemic fruits. , fermented foods, seeds and algae. A diet that is integrated into a luxury context: guests of this center pay a minimum of 10,000 euros for a one-week stay. It is true that they want to discipline themselves and reverse their analytics, but they do not want to suffer or make too many sacrifices. A good dessert can be a fair consolation prize. During the production of this report we were able to see at the restaurant tables the singer Jarvis Cocker, the model Poppy Delevingne, the actresses Lily James and Marisa Tomei, Los Javis and a Kuwaiti princess whose address we do not know.

Citrus and coconut ‘Frangipane’.

Jacobo Medrano

Morán, who in his years in China learned to “get rid of problems,” made his first decision: eliminate soy and gluten from all dishes. He substituted rice for them. “It is a neutral ingredient, without flavor or color, it allows a lot of flexibility. I invented molasses, cream and rice flour. I started playing and experimenting with all of them to make my healthy cakes.” He swapped sugar for rice molasses, tiger nuts and apple concentrate. “For cakes I prefer maple syrup because the texture is better; in ice cream, rice molasses, and in foams, tiger nuts,” he lists. Instead of flour he began to use a sweet potato base in the sponge cakes, and he changed the cocoa butter for a mixture of coconut and sweet potato, with a similar texture but lighter and less caloric.

The macaron resisted him. There was no way to replicate it in version healthy. “It was very difficult for me to make a meringue without eggs. After many experiments, one day I got a green dough with pumpkin and flax seeds that ended up working very well.” He Brioche It also cost him a lot, but now he has it on the menu, filled with vanilla cream and truffle. The chef says that the most difficult thing to achieve are the textures, much more than the flavor and ingredients. His team is his test bed. “They taste everything and know they can’t lie to me.”

The outdoor pool of Sha Wellness Clinic and, in the background, the mountain range of the Sierra Helada natural park. Jacobo Medrano

One day Morán came up and promised a chocolate coulant to a guest allergic to nuts. “I like to take the risk and let it be what God wants,” she thought. The lady was waiting for him to celebrate her daughter’s birthday, but in reality the chef didn’t have the slightest idea of ​​how to make a coulant without using eggs and butter. “Our birthday cake is a base of brownies with nuts, I tried to modify that recipe but the texture didn’t work. I spent two days trying it, I cried, it came out only once and I was able to get out of trouble, but then I had to replicate 60 identical cakes for the menu. It took me a year to get it.”

—Do you make healthy desserts when you have guests at home?

—Yes, for me it is normal, I can no longer stand the heaviness that butter and sugar generate.

—Beyond health, what advantages do you see?

—They are very light desserts, you can eat three. And I have a very sweet tooth.

—Do you never eat sweets with sugar and butter anymore?

—Only when I go to Paris.

