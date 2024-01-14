When everything in Cruz Azul gave the impression of calm and joy, in a matter of a week, the environment of the machine was filled with shadows. A dispute between Juan Escobar and Anselmi sparked chaos within the club, as the coaching staff and board of directors immediately separated the defender and also sentenced him to leave the team. Right now, the Paraguayan is no longer part of the squad and offers for his transfer are expected as soon as possible.
To end the week of horror, on their return to what was their home for years, the now Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, former Estadio Azul, the machine was defeated by the Pachuca team, and what looked like a party, ended in chaos. It is clear that Anselmi must improve a lot and that is why the market remains open, however, they are not looking for a replacement for Escobar, but rather a player with an offensive profile, who is also Mexican and could arrive from Mazatlán.
The machine failed with Vega, Alfonso González and Córdova, which is why the club now has its sights on André Montaño, the jewel of Mazatlán who fulfills the same functions as the first three. The Mexican is a midfielder, a playmaker who also has the potential to contribute as a winger. His sporting level and future are so outstanding that both Chivas, América and Pumas have already sought his signing before, all without success, now it is the turn of the light blues, who will not have an easy move, since the player renewed his contract for weeks ago and its price has risen.
