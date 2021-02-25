A group of women protests against the candidacy of Félix Salgado Macedonio this Wednesday. Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said this Thursday that he did not know until now what the patriarchal pact means. “I found out what that was five days ago, my wife told me,” said the president in the National Palace after several days of criticism for his defense of Félix Salgado Macedonio, the candidate of his party, Morena, for the Government of Guerrero and on whom two complaints of rape weigh against him and at least three more accusations of abuse and sexual harassment. “I am already breaking the Pact for Mexico or the pact of silence established by those who repressed and disappeared the youth of Ayotzinapa. But the other pact? No, “said the president in reference to the political agreement between his opponents, the PAN, PRI, PRD and the investigation of the case of the Iguala students. “In the case with Félix, let the women and men of Guerrero and the law resolve,” said López Obrador, who visited the entity yesterday and where there were feminist protests over the candidacy of the controversial Macedonio. The Honesty and Justice Commission of Morena must decide in the next few hours the future of the candidacy.

Writers, politicians, intellectuals and activists have demanded that López Obrador break the patriarchal pact and put an end to the defense of Salgado Macedonio, whom he has supported on several occasions after the scandal that has plagued the Morena candidate in Guerrero. The hashtags #PresidenteRompaElPacto and # UnVioladorNoSeráGobernador were a trend last week and joined the petition of hundreds of Morena legislators, who demand that the licensed senator’s candidacy be withdrawn. According to the Argentine anthropologist Rita Segato, the patriarchal pact that the president was unaware of is the behavior between men who treat each other as equals, with a high dose of honor and respect, regardless of the acts they perform. This pact talks about “the absolute and unquestionable defense” towards the rights of the aggressor and places all the suspicions and persecution on the victim, the writer points out.

The president has described the patriarchal pact as “imported expressions” and has played down the demands that have intensified against the candidate, who denies any wrongdoing and ensures that there is no evidence against him. “What do we have to do with it if we are respectful of women, of all human beings?” López Obrador has questioned. According to the president, the controversy is a “media campaign” orchestrated by “conservatives” and the media, which he accuses of using the feminist movement to affect him politically. Mexico celebrates the largest elections in its history on June 6. The Chamber of Deputies, whose majority has today Morena, will be renewed and 15 local governments and more than 2,000 mayors will be voted.

On Wednesday during the celebration of Flag Day in Iguala, Guerrero, in which the president participated accompanied by his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández, a group of feminist activists protesting against the candidacy of Salgado Macedonio was attacked by supporters of the politician and militants of the left-wing party. One of the activists was wounded in the head, in the middle of the clashes in the center of Iguala.

The president has said that he has no problem of conscience regarding the issue and has indicated that he is in favor of women’s rights and that is why he has included them in his Cabinet. “Suffice it to say that the majority of public servants at the highest level are women and we come from a movement where we have always respected women,” he said. “We are not equal to the conservatives. I am a humanist and I respect feminism for that ”. The candidacy of Salgado Macedonio is still on the air a few days before the electoral campaigns begin on March 5, in an internal investigation marked by the president’s defense of the candidate who is said to be a leader in the polls and the criticisms of the feminist bases of Morena.

