The Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradoraccused this Monday the governor of Florida and Republican candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Ron DeSantis, on being “more anti-immigrant” than former US President Donald Trump.

(You can read: Agents find 57 migrants from India in the Mexican resort of Cancun)

“This Mr. DeSantis wants to surpass Trump on the right and that is why he appears more anti-immigrant than Trump, pure publicity, politicking, very current, cheap, cheap (poor quality),” the president declared at his daily press conference.

The Mexican ruler referred to the statements by DeSantis, who on Saturday reiterated to the media that, if he won the US Presidency, “on the first day” he would send Special Forces to Mexico to combat drug cartels.

Since we are in that election season, they talk about intervening in Mexico’s affairs, about not respecting our sovereignty.

“We have to leave, unfortunately, getting used to these bravados (bragging) because elections are coming in the United States, So both from one party and another are going to be questioning Mexico,” López Obrador commented in this regard..

“Since we are in that election season, they talk about intervening in Mexico’s affairs, about not respecting our sovereignty, they insult, but we must not take them very seriously,” he added.

López Obrador has previously questioned DeSantis for his anti-immigrant policies in Florida and for being in favor of using the United States Armed Forces against Mexican cartels.

(We recommend reading: Eduardo Verástegui, from heartthrob and producer to candidate for the presidency of Mexico)

The president affirmed that these proposals are behind the drop in DeSantis’ preferences, by showing an aggregate of polls that shows that the governor now has 14.7% in the average vote intention for the internal race of the Republicans compared to 40% that he obtained at the beginning of the year.

‘Anti-immigrant policy’

“It turns out that Mr. DeSantis, according to the information that appears in the United States media, launched with an anti-immigrant strategy and it did not go well for him, and instead of rectifying it he continues with the same thing and continues to sink because it does not rise, With all due respect, look at the polls,” said the Mexican president.

The friction between Mexico and the United States has grown because next year the presidential elections of both countries will coincide, something that has not happened since 2012.

López Obrador, who has warned that he will ask Mexicans and Latinos in the United States not vote for anti-immigrant politicians, justified his call against DeSantis.

“This helps a lot so that Mexicans and our Mexican countrymen who are there have more elements of the reason for these offensive statements, the lack of respect for Mexico, for our people, is that they think that this extreme anti-immigrant policy helps them electorally.”

More news in EL TIEMPO

Judge Sets Donald Trump Trial Date for Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

Court sentences seven ex-soldiers for the murder of Chilean singer-songwriter Víctor Jara

‘Technical problem’ damaged UK air control systems and caused disruptions

EFE