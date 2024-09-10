The pieces on the political chessboard are beginning to fall into place in the face of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s imminent departure from the presidency of Mexico and his disappearance from the public eye. The president has announced that his second son, Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, is preparing his promotion to a leadership position in Morena, the party that the leftist leader founded in 2014 and with which he reached the presidency four years later. López Obrador has not specified what position his son will serve, but a federal government source has confirmed to this newspaper that it will be in the party’s Organization Secretariat, the strategic area in charge of the vote promotion committees distributed throughout the country. López Beltrán is not new to the task, as he has informally and discreetly had an important influence on the formation of the party and on decision-making.

Andres Lopez Beltran, Andyas he is known in his inner circle, was born in Tabasco, like his father and his mother, Rocío Beltrán Medina, López Obrador’s first wife, who died in 2003. He only turned 38 on August 21. He is a political scientist who graduated from the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences at UNAM, where López Obrador also studied. His brothers José Ramón, the eldest, and Gonzalo Alfonso, the youngest, were born from the Mexican president’s first marriage. López Obrador remarried, to academic Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, and with her he had a fourth child, the youngest of all, Jesús Ernesto López Gutiérrez.

Andy López Beltrán is also an entrepreneur. Together with his brother Gonzalo, he founded a chocolate sales company, Finca Rocío, SA de CV, named after their mother. The company has a store in the Historic Center, a few meters from the National Palace, where López Obrador works, and is very popular with the president’s supporters. The company, established with a capital of one million pesos – Andy is the majority shareholder and sole administrator – sells chocolate grown and processed in Tabasco, on a 52-hectare farm owned by the López Beltrán brothers, inherited from their mother. Andy is also a partner in a wine company established in 2021, Vinos Cósmicos, SA de CV

The Finca Rocío chocolate shop, in September 2020. Galo Cañas Rodriguez (DARK ROOM)

López Obrador has explained that Andy will leave the chocolate business in the hands of his brother Gonzalo. The president had asked his children not to have too much prominence and not to hold any public office while he was president. That request will expire on October 1, when López Obrador hands over power to Claudia Sheinbaum, the president-elect. Andrés López Beltrán will participate in the internal process of renewing the leadership of Morena, to be held on September 22 in Mexico City. Everything is in place for the current Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, to be elected as the leader of the party.[Andrés] “He wants to bet on being elected, that is, not imposed. And I have nothing to do with that, because, besides, I am already retiring, and I do want to fulfill the promise that, once I retire, they are free. Because, imagine, if at home they always heard the word ‘justice’, ‘democracy’, and political activity, always,” said the president on Monday.

The president with his three eldest sons, José Ramón, Gonzalo Alfonso and Andrés, in June 2016. Moses Paul (Darkroom)

López Obrador has stated that, in politics, genes are not inherited, but that a leader must be forged with “conduct, rectitude, work and love for the people.” “The only thing I have told them is that [a mis hijos] “The fact is that all the legacy that may remain, of the much or the little that we did, belongs to the people,” the president said. “The leaders are not the most important thing in a transformation process, it is the people, the driving force of change is the people. Therefore, there is no right for anyone to want to appropriate what belongs to everyone, what I contributed to the transformation does not belong to me, and it does not belong to my children or to anyone.”

The president has recounted how, during his children’s childhood, he had to sacrifice spending time with them to dedicate himself to politics in Tabasco. He has also recounted that his family “has suffered a lot” from government harassment and espionage during his years as an opponent. As adults, the López Beltrán brothers played a key role in the founding of Morena and in their father’s victory. In 2017, when López Obrador was preparing his third and final fight for the presidency, the party leadership entrusted the three descendants with the formation of committees to promote and defend the vote in some states: José Ramón was in charge of supervising the work in the State of Mexico – which that year would have an election for governor -, Andy, Mexico City, and Gonzalo, Tlaxcala.

That year, on the eve of the elections in some states, an audio recording of a call between the then leader of Morena, Yeidckol Polevnsky, and Andy López Beltrán was released on the Internet. In the conversation, cut short and without context, both characters talked about the hiring of a company from the party. “I relied on a company that is known to us and that is trustworthy,” López Beltrán was heard saying. The next day, the party accused espionage and explained that the call was about a campaign event for the candidate for the governorship of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, and the hiring of a musical group. According to what was explained then, the hiring, according to regulations, had to be done through a third party, and that this was going to be the role of the company in question.

Lopez Obrador with Rocio Beltran Medina, his first wife, and his sons Jose Ramon, Andres and Gonzalo.

Aside from the controversy surrounding that hiring, the call also revealed Andy’s influence in the management of Morena’s resources (“I saw him here with the people from Finance,” he told Polevnsky in the conversation) and his influence on decisions. For example, months later, it was learned that he was a key piece in the reunion between López Obrador and René Bejarano, a former collaborator of the leftist leader, who fell into disgrace a decade ago, when he was caught receiving cash from businessman Carlos Ahumada, in the episode known as The Video Scandals. Bejarano himself told the press that his approach to López Obrador’s presidential campaign was thanks to the mediation of López Beltrán, Polevnsky and Gabriel García, then Secretary of Organization of Morena.

Andy has also had influence in important appointments of public officials in his father’s government. One of his friends, Daniel Asaf, became the head of López Obrador’s Aide, a kind of civil guard that accompanies and assists the president on his tours of the states. Asaf, who has had full access to sensitive information about the president for six years, has recently been appointed federal deputy, a position he reached through the plurinominal lists. Another friend of Andy, Marath Bolaños —with whom he studied at UNAM—, came to the López Obrador government as undersecretary of Employment in the Ministry of Labor, where he collaborated with Luisa Alcalde; later, when she went on to direct the Ministry of the Interior, Bolaños became head of the Labor portfolio.

Andrés López Beltrán is not only discreet as a political operator: he is also discreet in his personal life. He does not have social networks and does not usually give interviews to the media. Together, Andy and Gonzalo issued a statement a few months ago to refute the allegations made by journalist Carlos Loret about alleged influence peddling to benefit his friends with government contracts.

Some Morena members see Andy as a sort of natural successor to López Obrador. “Andy is someone who has always worked. Forgive the expression “cattle rancher,” but he was born imbibing the model of transformation with his family,” said Morena councilor from Tabasco, Raúl Ojeda. Senator Félix Salgado has pointed out that López Beltrán could be a presidential candidate in 2030. “He is the founder of Morena and a very important asset for the development of our party,” he said. With Gonzalo dedicated to the chocolate business and José Ramón living outside of Mexico and dedicated to raising his children, the path of this heir who bears the same name as the last leftist leader is clear.

