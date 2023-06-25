Andrés Llinás puts the tie for Millonarios: video of his goal in the final vs. National

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mauricio Moreno, THE TIME
Andrés Llinás, player and fan of Millonarios, puts everything on the table. Campin breathes.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Andrés Llinás, at minute 70, puts the tie for Millonarios against Atlético Nacional in El Campín. The Millonarios defender, who has just been decisive for the move to the final, was in charge of scoring the first goal for the Bogotá team, which equalized everything after Jefferson Duque’s goal for the purslane in the first half.
Llinás’ goal that puts the final between Millonarios and Nacional on the table
Millionaires was warning. And little by little, the illusion of scoring became a reality.
After a couple of decisive saves by Kevin MierAndrés Llinás captured a rebound in the area and defined with power.
The defender’s goal puts everything on the table at El Campín.
At minute 85, everything in tables.
(Follow the game: Millionaires vs. Nacional LIVE: Llinás puts the tie in the final at El Campín).
SPORTS
