Andrés Llinás puts the tie for Millonarios: video of his goal in the final vs. National

Andrés Llinás, at minute 70, puts the tie for Millonarios against Atlético Nacional in El Campín. The Millonarios defender, who has just been decisive for the move to the final, was in charge of scoring the first goal for the Bogotá team, which equalized everything after Jefferson Duque’s goal for the purslane in the first half.

Llinás’ goal that puts the final between Millonarios and Nacional on the table

Millionaires was warning. And little by little, the illusion of scoring became a reality.

After a couple of decisive saves by Kevin MierAndrés Llinás captured a rebound in the area and defined with power.



The defender’s goal puts everything on the table at El Campín.

At minute 85, everything in tables.

