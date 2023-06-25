Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Andrés Llinás puts the tie for Millonarios: video of his goal in the final vs. National

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Andrés Llinás puts the tie for Millonarios: video of his goal in the final vs. National

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

There will only be admission for Millionaires fans to the stagesThe doors of the El Campín stadium and Simón Bolívar Park open from four in the afternoon.

Mauricio Moreno, THE TIME

Andrés Llinás, player and fan of Millonarios, puts everything on the table. Campin breathes.

Andrés Llinás, at minute 70, puts the tie for Millonarios against Atlético Nacional in El Campín. The Millonarios defender, who has just been decisive for the move to the final, was in charge of scoring the first goal for the Bogotá team, which equalized everything after Jefferson Duque’s goal for the purslane in the first half.

Llinás’ goal that puts the final between Millonarios and Nacional on the table

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME.

Millionaires was warning. And little by little, the illusion of scoring became a reality.

After a couple of decisive saves by Kevin MierAndrés Llinás captured a rebound in the area and defined with power.

The defender’s goal puts everything on the table at El Campín.

At minute 85, everything in tables.

(Follow the game: Millionaires vs. Nacional LIVE: Llinás puts the tie in the final at El Campín).

See also  National Bank of Kazakhstan ordered to suspend the work of exchange offices

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Andrés #Llinás #puts #tie #Millonarios #video #goal #final #National

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Portland E-Prix 2023: the order of arrival | FormulaPassion

Portland E-Prix 2023: the order of arrival | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result