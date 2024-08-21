Millionaires returns to action this Sunday for the Betplay League, after 23 days without activity in the rented premises. The team trained by the Coach Alberto Gamero He hopes to turn around a team that has not left a good impression at the start of the tournament.

Of the five games played in the League, The Blue Ballet won two, tied one and lost the remaining two.one of them against Atlético Nacional at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium.

Millionaires vs. Tolima

One of the Ambassador’s great weaknesses is his goal, he has not been able to fine-tune his aim and, in part, it is due to the lack of goals from Radamel Falcao Garcia, who is still gasping for air after four games in which he has been.

The ‘Tiger’ has yet to score his first goal with Millonarios and a certain part of the fans are already starting to worry about the lack of effectiveness of one of the signings of Colombian Professional Football.

Llinás does not hide

Andrés Llinás tried to put a damper on the goalscoring drought and said at a promotional event that the goal will come sooner or later.

Celebration of Andrés Llinás.

We all want Falcao to score his first goal, but we’re not going crazy about it either, he helps us and opens up space for us, he’s a born goalscorer and we’re sure he’ll score a lot of goals.

“Falcao is very happy to be here and he is helping us all to improve, he tells us everything, about how they work there (Europe). Having Falcao is a privilege, we are all taking advantage of it and I am aware that the teacher is also learning from him. This is a win-win for all parties,” he added.

The 27-year-old centre-back was asked about his day-to-day life with one of his idols, with whom he now shares a professional team. “I’m starting to gain confidence, I love being next to him and him starting to tell us about everything he’s lived through and the experiences he has to teach us. We’re all learning.”

Radamel Falcao Garcia

Llinas He highlighted the contribution that it makes Falcao the team, because he has that voice of leader that motivates: “Every time he speaks, several of us get together. He contributes a lot to us on the field, he is a player who draws a lot of attention, everyone wants to mark him and he opens up space for other players, like my goal against Tolima off the field, which is also very important.”

Defender of Gamero

Regarding the criticism of coach Alberto Gamero’s project, Llinás defended the man from Santa Marta tooth and nail, saying that Millonarios “cannot have a better coach” than the strategist who led them to the 16th star.

“We are aware of what Alberto Gamero does for Millonarios, we are aware that he gives his life for Millonarios, his way of working, of teaching, and I think that Millonarios could not have a better coach. A person who loves the club more will be very difficult to find and a person who cares so much about his players will not be so easy either. We all support him and we have spoken with him about it,” said Llinás.

Alberto Gamero

If there is a team that has a sense of belonging and cares about what happens to the fans, it is this one.

“One does not want that criticism, mainly because we are not at the best level or because we are not doing things in the best way, so that criticism hurts one much more,” added the central defender.

Finally, he spoke about the criticism that rains down on him and his teammates for the results that are not always favorable for them. Millionairesespecially after the elimination of the Libertadores Cup.

“There are many criticisms that one does not share, such as when they say that the Millonarios player does not feel pain when losing, that he does not care what happens to the fans. If there is a team that has a sense of belonging and that cares about what happens to the fans, it is this one. The fans will always want the best and criticism must be respected as well, and we clearly understand it,” he said.

Millionaires vs. Tolima

