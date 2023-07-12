Andres Llinas is one of the referents of the current staff of millionairesand recently achieved 16-star title hero against Nacional.

Llinás is a key piece for the coach Alberto Gameroin his goal of defending the title this semester.

However, many doubts have been generated regarding his future, since the offers begin to appear for the player who has also been called up to the Colombian National Team.

Is the River Plate option real?

In Argentina, the version according to which the River Plate would be interested in the defender.

The option, as EL TIEMPO learned, is about of the offer made by the new manager of the player to the Argentine club. This, however, has nothing to do with the teams, for now it is a matter handled by the agent, taking advantage of the footballer’s good moment.

In fact, already Gustavo Serpa, the club’s top shareholder, had closed the possibility. “The truth is that I have no knowledge and our purpose, let’s see if we can do it, is to maintain the payroll.”

Llinás himself said on the Caracol Radio program El Alargue: “I know that there was a time when he did ask himself something, but I don’t know much more than that.”

He added: “Now more than ever I am happy in Millonarios for everything we have achieved, I feel that this team still has many things to achieve and I am happy here.”

