On April 27, 2017, Andres Julian Pacanchique Ruiz He left home early. He put on the only cycling uniform he had, put on his helmet, put on his almost new shoes, took the bicycle that he had bought with his savings six months before and went out to train.

He chose, as he almost always did, the North highway, the road Bogota-Tunja. He was pedaling in search of his best form, but at the height of the municipality of Tocancipá, Cundinamarca, Andrés Julián could not avoid colliding with a dump truck, falling under it and losing consciousness.

As best they could, the people who witnessed the accident called an ambulance and took him to a medical center in Sopó, but due to the seriousness of his injuries he was referred to the Teletón Clinic, today the Sabana University Clinic, with a neck brace and no knowledge.

He woke up two days later and didn’t know where he was. She tried to move her legs, but she couldn’t, her extremities didn’t respond to her, she only felt some currents.

“I was a cyclist with the ambition to get ahead, to be part of the Fedeciclismo calendar and with possibilities abroad, but that was only a dream, a desire,” he told TIME.

Andrés Pacanchique rests at home, in a wheelchair.

He cried, he could not assimilate the sad reality that he could not move his lower extremities. He had trouble going to the bathroom, he had to be accompanied. He also couldn’t eat by himself and he didn’t sink in that he had to wear diapers as a child.

The doctors explained what was happening. His mother, María Crisanta, would not stop crying and asking God to get him back. His brother Sair told him that he had to draw strength from where he did not have to overcome that moment.

Today, when a lot of water has passed under the bridge, Andrés Julián tries to remember what happened. He tells that that day he took the fast lane of the road without anyone accompanying him. He saw a car ahead that stopped dead, he sent his hands to the brakes of the bicycle, but it was too late, he went against the dump truck, his body found himself head-on with the trailer and ended up under the truck.

“The helmet saved my life. The blow was in the back of the spine, thanks to the helmet and to God I’m alive”, Andrés Julián said.

looking for resources



He arrived in Bogotá three years before the accident. He took a fleet because he wanted to be a cyclist and he did not find support in his native Tunja, city ​​where he worked with his brother as a bricklayer.

He arrived in the country’s capital with a change of clothes and $80,000 in his pockets for local transportation. He took a private security course and joined the company Master Security of Colombia.

Little by little he settled down. He earned $960,000, rented a room near the Cardioinfantil Hospital, shopped, cooked to save money, washed his clothes, and what was left he sent to his mother.

He did not have a uniform, he went out to train in shorts and a T-shirt. He saved, collected $2,500,000 and bought the road bike, the uniform, the shoes and the helmet, and at the end of 2016 he graduated from high school.

entered the Colombian Cycling Academy Everest Foundation, with Professor Jairo Monroy, who told him that it was possible to get ahead, that he was not doing badly, that it required training and discipline.

On the first day they did two time trial exercises, on the first they finished third, and they didn’t have the right bike. It was a good time to start.

Reality



The Pacanchique Ruiz family was abandoned by their father. María Crisanta raised her three children as best she could: Sair, Marcela and Andrés. She worked as an employee in a family home or cleaned in some restaurants in Tunja, something that she can no longer do, because she lives 24 hours a day for her son.

“I remember that when he served in Chita (Boyacá) lasted 18 months. It went well. When she went to live in Bogotá, it hit me very hard, but this accident and seeing it like this is much harder, ”said María, through tears.

She, inconsolable, sees how this moment her son is going through is the most difficult of his life, so he asks for people’s help.

Recovery was not easy. Many people turned their back on him, but he is blessed. “The rehabilitation was subsidized by the Archangels and Coldeportes Foundation, because of them I got ahead again. During that time I also had the support of José Castro, who at that time was the coach of the Colombian Paracycling Teamof Paula Ossa and Carolina Munevar, recognized and winning athletes, who helped me enormously so that I would not let myself be carried away by depression, ”he said.

Andrés Pacanchique and his mother.

He couldn’t bathe, dress, or change on his own, but soon he was able to. He quickly learned to move from the bed to the wheelchair, to a sofa, he generated a lot of strength in his arms and when he saw these advances he got it into his head that he had to do the work that was indicated to him to the letter.

“My pulse was almost useless, I couldn’t thread a needle, but after all I did. I regained control of the trunk, because they had to tie me up, I couldn’t sit still, I went forwards or backwards, I didn’t have control, but I managed to overcome that so as not to fall, ”she said.

hospitalized again



In the two years following the accident, he went through thick and thin, Andrés had to be admitted to the hospital 18 times, because bacteria accelerated a urinary infection and that delayed the recovery process.

It was hard for him to go to the hospital every so often, to be hospitalized, to be isolated for several days, in a room alone, that generated changes in attitude in him and those close to him, which were later corrected, after recovery.

He got out of that problem, out of that hard moment and I got back on the bike. He took paracycling more seriously. Castro and Leonardo Chaparro they were in charge of taking him to the sport, of ‘recruiting’ him, and that’s how he started.

The leaders of the Paralympic Committee he was assigned a bike to train on, but he works to buy a better one, made of carbon, to achieve better results. He does it every afternoon at the Gran Estación Shopping Center, which supports people with the problems that Andrés has.

He has between eyebrows to improve in cycling. He has already represented Cundinamarca in several events and has won several medals. In December they lent him a better bicycle and he hung the bronze in the Colombian Cup in the Goaland that gives you the foot to think big.

“I don’t know if anyone can help me. A better bike will open doors for me.”

“I think I can improve a lot more. I live alone in Bogota, I take the Transmilenio around 11 in the morning to go to work, I return almost at midnight and I get up at 4:30 am to train,” he said.

And he added: “I don’t know if anyone can help me. A better bicycle will open the doors for me. I save what I can, because I want to have a professional, ultra-light, carbon machine, worth a small amount of money, to be at the competitive level that is needed”.

Andrés wants to prove himself. He wants to set a goal, keep winning, go to the Paranational Games in the coffee region, but first he must get a place in the Cundinamarca team, go and win medals.

“I go out to train six out of seven days a week. Whether it’s at home, on the roller or out on the road. I usually go out alone, unaccompanied, in the north of the city. That’s still my rehab. In addition to that, who can represent Cundinamarca, go to the Games and win”, declared Pacanchique Ruiz, who calls for a better bicycle to win again.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel