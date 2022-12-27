A few days before the end of 2022, The transfer market continues to move in Colombia.

The stock market moves in Colombia

Andrés Felipe Ibargüen, Colombian striker.

America, National and Medellin They are three of the Colombian soccer teams that have announced the arrival of players with a view to the 2023 season.

The Valle del Cauca team confirmed the arrival of Argentine midfielder Franco Ezequiel Leys and Colombian attackers Cristian Barrios and Carlos Darwin Quintero.

In the same way, he informed that the Argentine striker Facundo Ezequiel Suárez will be in the season.

Nacional, for its part, made official the signing of Sergio Mosquera, a 28-year-old central defender from Deportes Tolima, with a good punch.

Through a video on the social networks of the green team, the club put an end to a novel that lasted several weeks. Mosquera was born in Medellín, on February 9, 1994, he debuted with Envigado Fútbol Club in 2013, where he stayed until 2016, when he moved to Tolima. In the Ibagué team he played six seasons, where he won two Colombian Leagues and one Super League.

The negotiation was extensive and involved the departure of Yeison Guzmán to Tolima. Mosquera joins the team, signing a three-year contract.

Thus, Nacional confirmed its fourth signing in this transfer market, after Cristian Zapata, Juan Felipe Aguirre and Brazilian striker Francisco da Costa arrived.

Medellín, who lost the final of the last tournament with Pereira, confirmed the return of Jonathan Marulanda, who was in Tolima.

With the arrival of the right-back from Antioquia, there are already five new faces of the red team for the 2023 season: Edwuin Cetré, Daniel Londoño, Jaime Alvarado, Jorge Cabezas Hurtado and Jhon Palacios. This without counting the returns of the players Ever Valencia, Stiven Rodríguez, Juan Pablo Gallego and José Estupiñán.

And in the midst of this panorama, the name of Andres Ibarguen, who was a figure with Tolima in recent times and who is now in the rattle of several teams. Among them, Millionaires and Medellín. However, according to press reports, the player would also have options abroad.

