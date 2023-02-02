Do you say ‘goodbye’ to Panamericana? Andres Hurtado surprises by appearing at ATV installations.

Andres Hurtado He is one of the most representative figures of Peruvian television and, in recent times, of Panamericana; However, after a recent photo published by the driver, this would be about to change. The popular “Chibolín” is the new pull of ATV, information that he himself confirmed through a publication on his Instagram account, in which he poses at the facilities of said channel. In addition, he assured that he is prepared and ready to conquer.

Andrés Hurtado would say goodbye to Panamericana TV. Photo: Instagram

Andrés Hurtado confirms that he will be the new figure of ATV

This Wednesday, February 1, Andrés Hurtado, presenter of the successful program “Because today is Saturday with Andrés”, surprised all his followers by posing in an elegant suit and very smiling with a large ATV Group banner. This image carried the description: “Prepared to conquer @atv.pe.”

Andrés Hurtado at the ATV facilities. Photo: Instagram Andrés Hurtado

Does Andrés Hurtado leave Panamericana?

The driver did not make any announcement about his departure from Panamericana, so it is unknown if he had cut ties with said television house. However, on more than one occasion he has shown his annoyance with technical failures during the broadcast of his show. “Why did I come back, I had to go to another channel,” he said weeks ago.

Andrés Hurtado and his discussion with the head of study at Panamericana

A few days ago, Hurtado made his discomfort public in a live program, in which he lashed out at one of his superiors. “I asked them to please rehearse and have the sound, but the sound does not help me. How do I do it? I am in a live program, how do I solve it. Mr. Gamarra did not come to listen to his sound, he should be here. Of course, he as the head of the television studio should come here and see what the sound problem is. I am a driver and I think the public deserves respect and so do I,” he said.