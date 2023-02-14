The television presenter Andrés Hurtado is known for his extravagance, but little is known about the studies he completed before becoming famous. We tell you the details.

Andres Hurtado He is one of the most controversial conductors on TV, likewise, one of those with the longest career between cameras and reflectors. The former dancer is used to wearing luxuries and an extravagant lifestyle, which is financed by the 12 million he receives due to his work on the small screen, as he has revealed.

Although the father of Josetty Hurtado and current husband of ‘India’ It is quite open and has almost no secrets. For many, the academic training that Andrés Hurtado finally achieved is often a mystery. He knows what is the actual grade of the artist below.

Why did Andrés Hurtado not complete secondary studies?

Despite the fact that, at present, Andres Hurtado He has no qualms about showing off the ostentatious life he leads, it wasn’t always like that. The TV presenter had a very hard life from a young age.

It was very difficult for his parents to obtain the money to be able to afford the monthly payment for the school where he studied, in Callao, the Salesian Don Bosco school. He told CNN that he was very ashamed that they always call him at the address or return him to his house due to the issue of monthly payments.

Andrés Hurtado left his studies and worked as a clown on birthdays. Photo: composition LR/La República/YouTube capture

Tired of the economic deprivations at home, he chose to drop out of high school, because he wanted to work to bring something to eat for his family. In this way, at the age of 13 he began to work cleaning houses of upper-class families, playing a clown in children’s shows and, later, after much effort, reaching national television.

How far in primary school did Andrés Hurtado go?

Andrés Hurtado finished his studies up to the fifth grade of primary education due to the poverty in which he and his relatives lived. Even in the interview for CNN, he added that he slept with his eight brothers in the same room.

Andrés Hurtado came to TV characterizing female singers. Photo: composition LR/La República/YouTube capture

“I always say: why didn’t I study? I only studied up to fifth grade, obviously, because I was poor. So I had to worry about eating, not studying, ”he recounted in a conversation with Panamericana Televisión.

“We poor people worry about what we are going to eat, not what we are going to study (sic)”, added the TV presenter.