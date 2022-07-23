the screens and Andres Hurtado They make up a difficult duo to sort out. And it is that the irreverence of the popular driver has been doing his thing for many years in the national show business. It is precisely the public who not only associates his figure with expensive tastes and social works, but also with a nickname that still echoes: ‘Chibolín’.

The nickname that positioned him as one of the most recognized characters in the humorous world is now a memory that he prefers to keep away. For what is this?

Andrés Hurtado: why do they call him ‘Chibolín’?

During an interview for the magazine Cosas, the quirky public figure revealed how it came about and who was the person who gave him his nickname ‘Chibolin’ when he was still a child.

As he relates, at the age of 13 he abandoned his studies to be able to work and, after passing a casting for clowns, he joined the “Grupo El Principito”, of Doña Bertha de León. It was then that the head of the largest company of children’s parties in the country decided to give him the name of ‘Chibolín’.

Many years later he joined the cast of “Risas y salsas” and decided that he would keep his nickname. Then public opinion became familiar.

Why don’t you like the nickname ‘Chibolín’ anymore?

Every time someone calls him ‘Chibolín’, Andrés Hurtado does not hesitate to correct him and ask that they refer to him by his real name. He explained it during a conversation for “Magaly TV, the firm”.

“Because the same producer Guillermo Guille humiliated me all my life on television. That’s why I hate ‘Chibolín’”, he maintained.

Before this confession, the popular “Urraca” was a guest on his program and, when he referred to him by his nickname, Hurtado made the request to be called according to his ID.

“Sorry, Andrew. So I can’t. One has to carry (his past). They keep calling me ‘Urraca’ and I don’t bother. You owe a lot to your character ‘Chibolín’, one has to be grateful to his past, because part of what one has been and is precisely what he is now, ”said the show host with a laugh.

Jimmy Santy: why do you have a feud with Andrés Hurtado?

Speaking to the web program “The Emperor’s Show”, Jimmy Santy expressed his displeasure towards Andrés Hurtado with these words: “There is a character that I detest that is ‘Chibolín’. I hate him because he is a guy who is not real and has gotten into this wave of saying that he has contacts (with aliens). I do believe in superior brother beings.”

“(I hate him) because he has had a very ugly life and has cheated, cheated, lied and continues to lie, saying that he helps his public,” he added.