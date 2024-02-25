There were several celebrities who attended the concert Luis Miguel last February 24th. Among them, Andrés Hurtado and his daughters Jossety and Génesis. Father and daughters enjoyed an unforgettable evening listening to the melodious voice of the Mexican singer; However, the popular 'Chibolín' stole the show from himself 'Sun of Mexico'since many people asked to be photographed with him.

What happened to Andrés Hurtado at the Luis Miguel concert?

During Luis Miguel's recent concert in Lima, an unusual event caught everyone's attention: Andrés Hurtado, a well-known television presenter, was confused with the Mexican idol by the attendees, according to what he stated on his social networks. This event occurred within the framework of the 'Luis Miguel Tour 2024' tour, which took place at the National Stadium, and generated an unexpected uproar among the public present.

“Luis Miguel screwed me… He left me with the entire public at the National Stadium. People shouted Luis Miguel at me because of my hair and suit. Do you think we look alike? Leave your comments,” wrote the popular television host.

Andrés Hurtado at the Luis Miguel concert. Photo: Instagram/Andrés Hurtado

What did netizens say about the resemblance between Andrés Hurtado and Luis Miguel?

After Andrés Hurtado said that he was confused with Luis Miguel on his Instagram account, the comments did not take long to appear. There were those who responded with sarcasm and others who even idolized the Panamericana presenter.

“Separated at birth“, “Two drops of water“, “You will always be Luz Clarita”, “They don't look alike, they are the same”, “Identical“, “You look more like Juan Gabriel”, “You could get over it”, “Andrés Hurtado and Luis Miguel are the same person”, “You are unique, Andrés Hurtado, no one compares to you. Your daughters Jossety and Génesis are beautiful,” were just some comments from netizens.

Are there still tickets for Luis Miguel in Lima?

This Sunday, February 25, Luis Miguel will perform his second presentation in Lima, at the National Stadium. Tickets are still available, especially in the areas of Western Tribune and Eastern Tribune, for those who wish to see the renowned Mexican artist live.

Luis Miguel concert 2024. Photo: Teleticket

How much do tickets for the Luis Miguel concert cost?

Ticket prices to attend the showLuis Miguel in Limaare the following:

North Grandstand Zone: S/177 (sold out) East Grandstand Zone: S/690 Western Zone (numbered): S/690 Preferential Zone (stand up): S/362 (sold out) VIP Zone (stand up): S/608 (sold out) Platinum Zone (seats): S/790 (sold out).

What time does Luis Miguel show up?

Access to the National Stadium will be possible from 4:00 p.m. The start of Luis Miguel's presentation on the big stage is scheduled for after 8:00 p.m.

