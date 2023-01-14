Andres Hurtado visited the set of “Préndete” and met Melissa Paredes, this January 13. The host of “Sábado con Andrés”, faithful to his characteristic humor, toured the entire set demanding the work team, including the panelists. When approaching the actress, she called him “Chibolín”, a nickname that she does not like to be told publicly. The comedian got upset and approached his co-worker to warn her of the nickname. “ I don’t want to become Gisela and throw you out “, Told him.

The comedian took the opportunity to laugh at his colleagues and reminded them of some media events that they starred in. The current couple of Anthony Aranda begins 2023 on the Arequipa avenue channel, next to Karla Tarazona Y Kurt Villavicencio.

Andrés Hurtado ignores Melissa Paredes’ program

At the premiere of “Préndete”, with Melissa Paredes as the new jale, Andres Hurtado He belittled the channel’s space and refused to visit it. The Panamericana TV host was approached by one of the reporters and, true to his style, spoke about it.

“What channel is it from? (The drivers are Karla, Metiche and Melissa Paredes). Yeah, so? I am not aware (…) I imagine it is… What is it? It is a program? Is it going to be on cable?” she said.

Andrés Hurtado does not give hope to the relationship of Melissa Paredes

At another point in the conversation between Andrés Hurtado and Melissa Paredes, the driver told him about his relationship with Anthony Aranda. He suggested that she prepare the separation from him with the ‘Activator’.

“We are in the 21st century, you don’t last more than two years with the young man, and three because I like you,” he told the actress.

Melissa Paredes was surprised by Andrés Hurtado’s comment. Photo: composition/capture Panamericana TV

Why doesn’t Andrés Hurtado like being called ‘Chibolín’?

Manolo Rojas recorded a TikTok with Andrés Hurtado in which they revealed the things that one hates about the other. In the clip, the comedian stated that the driver dislikes being called “Chibolín”.

As you remember, the presenter already referred to the subject previously. According to what he said, the character left him behind in his time as a comic actor.