After surprising everyone by signing a contract with TV Azteca, Andrés Hurtado revealed that he wants to bring Shantall, Susan Prieto and Mirella Paz to Mexico, being shocked with their voices. Through his social networks, the TV host told who will be the first figure to accompany him on this promising journey.

As he announced, one of his inevitable guests would be Ernesto Pimentel. Then, he was surprised to mention that he is thinking of bringing more Peruvian talent.

“Today Friday, 8:00 pm, somewhere in Peru, with the makeup artist and with Mrs. Chabuca, who will take care of me on Azteca TV,” he wrote on his official Instagram account.

In the latest edition of Because today is Saturday with Andrés, the host had Shantal Oneto, Susan Prieto and Mirella Paz as special guests, who delighted with their songs.

Nevertheless, Andres Hurtado He left everyone speechless when he said that he supported the three Peruvian singers in order to create a working group to travel with him to Mexico.

For this reason, he decided to have them on his show so that they show off their talents once again. “From Peru to the world”said the host after hearing them sing live.

As it is remembered, it was Magaly Medina who broke the news about the contract that Andrés Hurtado signed with the Mexican channel.

“I could not believe it. It is going as a brand new contract for Azteca Televisión, Mexico, and we are going to be part of the contract and that is how it was, we were at the signing. They transferred him by helicopter. We were with the manager of Azteca Televisión. It’s real, it’s not a story ”, he revealed.