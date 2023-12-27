Andres Hurtado He took to his social networks to tell how he spent Christmas. The popular television host left his native Peru with the sole intention of seeing his heirs again, without imagining that they would not be in his home and, rather, had traveled to another American state: Las Vegas. Far from giving up, the popular 'Chibolín' decided to head out to catch up with his daughters, but he had to deal with time.

What did Andrés Hurtado say at Christmas?

The Panamericana Televisión presenter spoke via social networks and told what his odyssey was like. “Destiny wanted to separate us. My heart and soul broke, I was on the plane and they were in another destination, they were on their way to Las Vegas. (…) Let's see if I can find flights to arrive on time. “I have to look for the suitcase urgently and from there I have to look for the terminal,” she said.

The story continued for Andrés Hurtado and in dialogue with 'Everything leaks' by Samuel Suárez, he stated that, after his health became complicated while traveling, he had to return to Los Angeles. The altitude and climate affected him.

What gift did Andrés Hurtado receive from his daughters?

After thanking God for helping him through a difficult time throughout his journey, Samuel Suarez He asked Andrés Hurtado about the gift he would have received from his daughters. “God always helps. Rather, I take advantage of your programs to tell all the families of Peru: Love each other, make peace. “Stop the fights,” said the presenter. Subsequently, He said that he did not receive a single gift from his daughters, because they did not know that he would arrive to surprise them.

