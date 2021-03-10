Andrés Hurtado used his social networks to dedicate a tender message to his wife, India, for his birthday number 52. In his publication, the host of Because today is Saturday with Andrés I wish his partner the best and expressed his desire to be with her again, since they have been estranged by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today (March 9) is the birthday of my wife, of my wonderful India. I know, my love, that you are in your beloved and precious Puerto Rico. (I want to) tell you happy birthday, wife of my life, “he said.

“Very soon we will be together, this pandemic is going to pass, but today enjoy the life that God gives us. I love you very much, very soon I will be with you, wife of my life. Your husband, your beloved Peruvian, ”added Hurtado, who married La India in September 2019.

The romantic words of Andres Hurtado They did not go unnoticed by the interpreter of “My greatest revenge”, who responded with heart emoticons on her Instagram.

Andrés Hurtado shares a thoughtful message on his birthday

On January 31, Andrés Hurtado turned 56 years old and to celebrate he shared a thoughtful message in which he assured that the most important thing for him at this time in his life is to be healthy.

“(I am) here, in my house, at the door, alone, meditating, saying that I am very happy because I am healthy. What I ask of life now is health, I no longer have to ask for anything else because God gives work and bread, ”said the presenter of Because today is Saturday with Andrés, who defeated the coronavirus several months ago.

Andrés Hurtado proud of his daughter Josetty

Josetty Hurtado He has been successful on social media for his work as an influencer. Her father, Andrés Hurtado, congratulated her on her achievements with a tender message.

“Congratulations daughter, I am really proud,” said the television host.

Andrés Hurtado said he was proud of his daughter Josetty, for her success as a beauty brand influencer. Photo: Andrés Hurtado / Josetty Hurtado Instagram

Andrés Hurtado and La India share postcards after wedding

In 2019, Andres Hurtado Y India surprised by announcing their marriage. In social networks, they shared images of what their wedding was.

After this, both shared images of their life after the union. “Thank you for so much love,” wrote the sauce boat in a snapshot on Instagram.

Andrés Hurtado and La India. Source: Instagram.

Andrés Hurtado, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.