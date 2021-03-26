Andres Hurtado He sent his full support to Ernesto Pimentel, who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Through his social networks, the driver of Because today is Saturday with Andrés expressed solidarity with his colleague and gave him an encouraging message.

“My Chabuca, my friend, my brother Ernesto. You will beat it. Everyone to pray for Ernesto, our brilliant Chola Chabuca, ”she wrote in her Instagram stories this March 26.

Andrés Hurtado, who a few months ago overcame a new COVID-19 reinfection, attached a photograph of his friend in his publication.

Andrés Hurtado sympathizes with Ernesto Pimentel after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo: capture / Instagram

Ernesto Pimentel was infected with coronavirus

As it is recalled, a few days ago, the driver of El reventonazo de la Chola said that he was infected with coronavirus despite having complied with all biosafety protocols.

“I am very sorry, in the routine analyzes that we comply with every week as part of the biosafety protocol that América Televisión has, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am in control with my doctor and isolated, complying with a strict quarantine ”, said the characterizer of the Chola Chabuca it’s a statement.

In his message he expressed his concern about the situation that thousands of people are also experiencing in this health crisis. The animator, aware that the national health system has collapsed, promised to take care of himself and face the contagion with responsibility.

“I have decided to share this moment with you, because I know that the same things that I am experiencing are being experienced by thousands of Peruvians. It is a very painful experience, because you feel that your life is threatened, and even more so when we are aware of the few ICU beds. I promise to do my best to recover as soon as possible . God protect us ”, assured Pimentel.

