Andres Hurtado He is one of the most extravagant characters in national entertainment. Like his daughters, the influencers Josetty and Gennesis Hurtado, the presenter of “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” has a marked taste for luxury and ostentation, especially in his own home, where he has a statue of himself same gold plated.

“It’s just a taste; my interior is not bombastic” he said in an interview with Cosas magazine, in 2021, when he explained the ostentation of his home whose rooms seem to scream versace Y Louis Vuitton.

the porch

The entrance to Andrés Hurtado’s house is made of dark wood, with small shelves next to the door adorned with different protection and fortune objects such as the figure of an archangel, an Egyptian cross (also known as Ankh or Anj). There are also potted orchids and bamboo on the sides.

The bedroom

A four-poster four-poster bed is the centerpiece in Andrés Hurtado’s room. The presenter presumes to sleep between Louis Vuitton duvets, sheets and pillows, whose price would not fall below 60 euros per piece.

Andrés Hurtado’s bed has a large headboard, columns, Louis Vuitton quilt. Photo: Andres Hurtado/Instagram

The living room

As in the set of “Saturdays with Andrés”, the presenter has very ornate furniture in his house, in a baroque style, with golden sconces.

It has a space fitted out with two armchairs upholstered in zebra animal print and the figure of the jellyfish versace at the top of the backrest.

In addition, Andrés Hurtado features glowing horse and cheetah sculptures and a life-size statue of himself, emulating the statue of Michael Jackson on HIStory, his ninth album released in 1995.

In another room you can see reclining leather armchairs, as well as small figures of Andean animals and armored knights.

Andrés Hurtado has reclining leather armchairs in his living room. Photo: Capture America

bath and toilet

Since his image is everything, Andrés Hurtado has a large Hollywood-style vanity with white light ideal for processing his makeup. This contrasts with its bathroom with black walls and gold-framed mirrors.

Andrés Hurtado has a large Hollywood-style dressing table in his house. Photo: Capture Things

Andrés Hurtado’s bathroom has black walls with gold accessories. Photo: Capture Things

Office

The office furniture that Andrés Hurtado has at home consists of a heavy wooden desk, where he has curious objects that at first glance look old.