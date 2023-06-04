The last Saturday June 3, Andres Hurtado received on the set of his program, “Sábado con Andrés”, those who make up the organization of the Miss Peru to crown the winners of Miss Peru La Pre 2023. Among the guests was Jessica Newton, who was surprised by the TV host after telling her why her daughters, Josetty and Genesisthey were not encouraged to participate in the highest national beauty pageant. “How much I would have liked them to be in the contest…”commented the presenter. Given this, Mónica Chacón pointed out: “But they are still on time.”

“You have to talk about what it is. You know that Josetty is more of a fool. The one who can apply is Gennesis,” Hurtado said to the surprise of Jessica Newton. She is in response, she warned him: “I’m going to show this video to your daughters.” About, Monica Chacon issued an accusatory comment. “How cruel you are, Andrés,” he said.

Will Andrés Hurtado apply for Mister Supranational?

On the night of June 3, Andres Hurtado He received the participants of Miss Peru La Pre on the set of his program. The driver took advantage of the opportunity and joked in front of the cameras about applying for Mister Supranational 2024. He was also full of praise and even stated that he could be the next winner of the contest.

“Can you imagine me in that contest? I destroy them all. I imagine myself kneeling in Poland and winning the crown,” said the presenter while introducing the current Mister Supranational Stefano Bermellón.

