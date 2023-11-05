Jessica Newton and Luciana Fuster have been on everyone’s lips after the model’s triumph at Miss Grand International 2023. This is the second time that a representative of Peru has obtained the long-awaited crown. This recognition has not gone unnoticed, to the point that Andrés Hurtado came forward to congratulate the ‘mother of the misses’ and the Peruvian organization for the work done. What did he say? Find out in the following note.

What did Andrés Hurtado say about Jessica Newton?

Andres Hurtado He took a moment from his program to refer to the triumph of Luciana Fuster in the latest edition of Miss Grand International 2023. ‘Chibolín’ had Jessica Newton on its set and did not hesitate to praise what was achieved in the management of the mother of

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid.

“Peru has won, Peru has won… She would be the Gareca, the Gareca of the country. With Gareca everything worked perfectly well. You are Peru,” Hurtado announced on his program.

But not only that, but the Panamericana TV presenter stood up for Jessica Newton and defended her from all the criticisms that pointed out that the crown won by Luciana Fuster was not from such an important competition.

“First we have to talk about what it is. Jessica Newton brought us worldwide applause. Applause for her,” said Andrés to the emotion of the owner of Miss Peru.

