Andres Hurtado He is going through a very delicate moment in his health. In the edition of “Saturday with Andrés” on May 20, the driver revealed that his doctor detected an anomaly in his heart that would be a tumor. “In the exams they discovered a possible tumor in my heart. It’s there, we are going to do a screening next week“said the presenter of Panamericana TV. He said that he will undergo more specific tests to obtain the real diagnosis.

“The arteries are intact, it is not necessary to open to operate the ‘failure’ (lipoma). It is not known if it is malignant or benign.“, added the figure of channel 5. As is known, he has a serious problem in this vital organ and on a previous occasion he said that he is connected to a machine that monitors his pulse.

