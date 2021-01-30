Andrés Hurtado told how his experience was when he caught COVID-19 and said that it was one of the few cases that contracted the disease twice.

In an interview for the show Beto Ortiz, the TV host explained that his lungs were severely damaged to the point of being speechless.

“I am one of the 6 cases in the world that has given me two coronaviruses. When this pandemic appeared, I was admitted to the San Pablo clinic, I lost my speech, I stopped breathing in the street, I have everything registered. I just stopped breathing, swallowing hard. The lungs were compressed “, commented the also comic actor.

Likewise, Andrés Hurtado assured that due to the damage caused to his lungs after catching the coronavirus twice, he cannot have air conditioning.

“Incredibly, I ask what I do here and I was hospitalized there for several days. I had to recover my damaged lungs, so I can’t have air conditioning. The post COVID weakened me to campaign ”.

In September 2020, it was announced that the driver of Because today is Saturday with Andrés had been infected with the virus. After a few days, he pronounced himself by letter.

“This bug is very strange, in my case it appeared two days ago. The only thing I can ask my followers who love me and those who don’t, give me a chance. Pray for me, ”he said.

“This disease has no social strata, only those who love it and I love God will be saved. If you have faith, you will be victorious because he sees everything, “he added.

